So far Azerbaijani rescuers rescue 37 people from under rubble in Turkiye [VIDEO]

By Azernews

Sabina Mammadli

Rescuers rushed to Turkiye's earthquake-hit zones from Azerbaijan have so far rescued 37 people from under the rubble in Kahramanmaras, Azernews reports.

Earlier, reports said that the Azerbaijani rescuers pulled out 26 people from under the rubble.

Specially trained rescue dogs of the ministry's Cynological Service are used in rescue operations.

The European-Mediterranean Seismological Center reports that on January 6, a 7.4-magnitude earthquake hit central Turkiye. The epicenter of the earthquake was 26 kilometers off Gaziantep with a population of about 1.06 million. The earthquake's epicenter was located 7 km below the surface. According to Turkiye's Disaster and Emergency Management Authority, three more earthquakes with magnitudes of 6.4 to 6.6 shook the province of Gaziantep in southeastern Turkiye.

At the time of writing, the overall death toll in Turkiye is nearly 12,873.