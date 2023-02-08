Azerbaijan exempts donations to Turkiye's quake-hit regions from taxes

By Azernews

Sabina Mammadli

Online donations to the victims of the devastating earthquake in Turkiye are exempt from taxes, Azernews reports per the State Tax Service under the Economy Ministry.

"Currently, electronic payments by citizens to help victims of the earthquake in Türkiye unrelated to purchases or any other services through electronic commerce are not subject to VAT at the rate of 18 percent," the service stated.

It added that in case the purchases were taxed, the customers should contact the banks of which they are clients and through which the transfers were made.

Under the latest data, 8,574 people were killed, 49,133 people were injured, and 6, 444 buildings were destroyed.

Azerbaijan was the first country to provide assistance to Turkiye immediately after the earthquake. The Ministry of Emergency Situations is continuing to dispatch humanitarian aid with rescuers engaged in areas to pull survivors from beneath the rubble.

A 7.7-magnitude earthquake was recorded in central Turkiye on the morning of February 6, 2023, according to the European-Mediterranean Seismological Center. The quake’s epicenter was located 26 km away from the city of Gaziantep with a population of about 1.06 million. The source of the earthquake was 7 km below the surface. Further, three more quakes with a magnitude of 6.4-6.6 rocked Gaziantep province in south-eastern Turkiye. As a result of the earthquake that hit Turkiye, strong tremors were also felt in Syria, Lebanon, Egypt, and Cyprus.