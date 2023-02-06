Azerbaijani Human Rights Committee to draft bill on "Great Return"

By Azernews

Sabina Mammadli

Azerbaijani Parliamentary Human Rights Committee included preparations of a bill on ‘Great Return’ to the liberated territories in its work plan for 2023, Azernews reports.

On November 16, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev endorsed the "I State Program on the Great Return to Azerbaijan's Liberated Territories".

Under the state program, Azerbaijan has identified a number of grandiose goals as it envisages the resettlement of 34,500 families to the liberated territories by 2026. The relocation of families to houses to be built in stages is planned to be carried out in accordance with the scheduled restoration work.

Under the state program, the National Agency for Mine Clearance of Azerbaijani Territories is to clear 280,000 hectares of de-occupied territories from mines by 2026.

The agency will carry out this task jointly with the Interior, Defense, and Emergencies Ministries.

At the same time, 215,000 hectares of territories should be cleared of mines in 2022-2025.

Following the Action Plan, construction activities are to be carried out, irrigation water will be provided for ??12,100 hectares of area in Gubadli and Zangilan Districts based on the design documentation for the Zabuxcay reservoir and the major pipelines extending from it.

Azerbaijan plans to build the gas distribution network in liberated Aghdam, Fuzuli, Shusha, Khojavand, Zangilan, Kalbajar, Lachin, Gubadli, Jabrayil, Tartar and Khojaly districts from 2022 through 2026 following the Action Plan.