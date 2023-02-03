Azerbaijan reliable partner - Virgil-Daniel Popescu, Romanian Minister of Energy

The Southern Gas Corridor confirmed its strategic importance and Azerbaijani gas was delivered to Europe, Azernews reports, citing Romanian Minister of Energy Virgil-Daniel Popescu.

He noted that since Azerbaijan has proved that it is a reliable partner, Romania closely cooperates with Azerbaijan to ensure energy security. Romania is eager to deepen strategic partnership relations with Azerbaijan.

"In June last year [2022], a memorandum of a strategic nature ensuring the energy security of Europe was signed between the EU and Azerbaijan. This document provides for an increase in the volume of gas exported from Azerbaijan," he said.

He added that given the growing demand, Romania is interested in purchasing Azerbaijani gas.

“Romania will supply gas from Azerbaijan to two more European countries: it has the infrastructure for this. In addition, Romania also played a huge role in the construction of the Trans-Balkan pipeline," Virgil-Daniel Popescu noted.

The minister stated that trusting Azerbaijan, Romania took steps and was really sure of Azerbaijan's reliable partnership.