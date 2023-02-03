Interconnector Greece-Bulgaria inauguration important milestone - President Ilham Aliyev

The inauguration of the Interconnector Greece and Bulgaria (IGB) was an important milestone, Azernews reports, citing President Ilham Aliyev telling at the 9th Southern Gas Corridor Advisory Council Ministerial Meeting and 1st Green Energy Advisory Council Ministerial Meeting in Baku.

“The inauguration of the interconnector between Greece and Bulgaria, which of course was generated by the Southern Gas Corridor project and is to a certain degree its extension which allowed us to start supplying natural gas to Bulgaria and also consider expansion through that extension through that interconnector to the neighboring countries,” President Ilham Aliyev added.

Notably, IGB is a natural gas pipeline from Greece to Bulgarian that became operational on 1 October 2022. The IGB gas pipeline is designed to connect the Greek national gas transmission system (DESFA S.A.) and the Trans-Adriatic gas pipeline (TAP AG) in the area of Komotini (Greece), and with the Bulgarian gas transmission system (Bulgartransgaz EAD) in the area of Stara Zagora. The total length of the gas pipeline is 182 km, the diameter of the pipe is 32'', and a design capacity of up to 3 billion m3/year in the direction of Greece-Bulgaria.

The pipeline is designed to increase its capacity up to 5 bcm/y depending on market interest and the capacities of neighboring gas transmission systems.

The opening ceremony of the Interconnector Greece-Bulgaria was held in Komotini on July 8.