Zangazur corridor to bring peace & stability to region - Hulusi Akar

By Azernews

Qabil Ashirov

All parties will benefit from the opening of the Zangazur corridor and it will bring peace and stability to the entire region, Turkiye's Minister of National Defense Hulusi Akar told the Distinguished Visitors Day, held as part of the "Winter Exercises - 2023" army games in Kars, Azernews reports.

He stated that Turkiye has always supported Azerbaijan and will continue to do so.

"We hope this project will be implemented as soon as possible in order to achieve peace and security among the countries," Akar said.

Notably, Azerbaijani, Turkish, and Georgian defense ministers had a trilateral meeting during the military exercises, dubbed the “Winter Exercises - 2023” in Sarikamis, Turkey, on February 1, 2023.

The defense ministers of the three countries had previously met in Kayseri, on December 21, within the scope of the Turkey-Georgia-Azerbaijan Defense Ministers' Meeting.