Azerbaijani top diplomat updates Ugandan counterpart on NAM activities, upcoming events

Azerbaijani and Ugandan Foreign Ministers Jeyhun Bayramov and Jeje Abubakhar Odongo respectively discussed on the phone prospects of bilateral relations between Baku and Kampala as well as issues of cooperation within the framework of the Non-Aligned Movement (NAM), Azernews reports with reference to the Foreign Ministry.

Minister Jeyhun Bayramov referred with satisfaction to the existence of an effective cooperation agenda between the two countries within the framework of the NAM and other international platforms. In this regard, the opposite side was given detailed information about the preparations for the March 2023 meeting of the Contact Group on the fight against COVID-19 in Baku.

Azerbaijan's successful chairmanship of the movement since 2019, as well as its global initiatives in contributing to the development of the movement, was recalled with satisfaction. In this regard, the importance of sharing the experience of Azerbaijan's successful chairmanship of the NAM with Uganda as the next chairman of the movement was noted.

Simultaneously, the parties discussed the issues of preparation for the XIX Summit of the NAM scheduled to be held in Kampala, Uganda, in December 2023.