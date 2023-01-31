Official: Iran stands behind terror act on Azerbaijani embassy





Sabina Mammadli





Iranian officials stand behind the terrorist act against the Azerbaijani embassy in Iran, Azernews reports, citing Chairman of the Azerbaijani State Committee for Work with Religious Organizations Mubariz Gurbanli.

He made the remarks at the funeral ceremony of senior lieutenant Orxan Asgarov, who died while repulsing the armed attack on the embassy in Tehran on January 27, 2023.

Gurbanli strongly condemned the armed attack, as well as stressed that the masterminds and perpetrators of the crime should be punished.

As reported earlier, the head of the security guard of the Azerbaijani embassy in Iran was killed, and two other security officers were wounded in the armed attack on the building on January 27.