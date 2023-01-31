World Azerbaijanis lash out at Tehran embassy terror attack

By Azernews

Fatima Hasanova

Azerbaijan continues to accept condolences from near and far abroad over the terrorist attack on the nation's embassy in Iran, Azernews reports.

US representative for Alabama's 4th congressional district Robert Aderholt has condemned the attack on the Azerbaijani Embassy in Iran.

"I condemn the recent attack in Tehran on the Embassy of Azerbaijan. I call on the Iranian government to fully and promptly investigate this terrorist attack," Aderholt said in a tweet.

Azerbaijanis of Germany in a statement also condemned the armed attack on the embassy in Iran, the State Committee on Work with Diaspora said.

The Munich Culture Center of Azerbaijanis, the Munich House of Azerbaijan, the German-Azerbaijani Friendship Center, and the Germany-Azerbaijan Friendship Bridge issued a statement, condemning the terrorist attack that killed the security service head, Orxan Asgarov, and injured two embassy security members.

Diaspora organizations urged the German public and the international community to condemn the bloody terrorist act and take legal and political measures to prevent further destabilization of the region.

Another statement in connection with the terrorist attack on the Azerbaijani embassy in Iran was made by Azerbaijanis living in Europe.

The Oslo House of Azerbaijan, the Norwegian Azerbaijanis' Youth Organization (NAYO), the Coordinating Council of Scandinavian Azerbaijanis of Norway, the Association of Friends of Azerbaijan in Romania, the Coordinating Council of Azerbaijanis of Eastern Europe in Romania, the Heydar Aliyev World Boxing Committee in Germany, and the Khari bulbul Cultural Association of World Azerbaijanis in the Czech Republic, issued statements expressing deep concern about the terrorist act that resulted in the death of the head of the security service, Orxan Asgarov, and wounding two embassy staff members.

In a statement, Azerbaijanis living in Europe strongly condemned the Islamic Republic of Iran's position toward the independent Azerbaijani state, comparing it to the aggressor Armenia, and urged the European Union and the international community to take concrete action to swiftly bring those responsible for crimes against peace and stability in the region to justice.

As reported earlier, the head of the security guard of the Azerbaijani embassy in Iran was killed in the armed attack on the building on January 27.

"An individual armed with a Kalashnikov assault rifle attacked the security post and killed the head of the security guard. Two embassy guards were also wounded while preventing the attack. Their conditions are satisfactory. This treacherous attack is currently being investigated. The public will be provided with detailed extra information," the foreign ministry said in a statement.