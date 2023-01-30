TODAY.AZ / Politics

Paraguay strongly condemns attack on Azerbaijani embassy in Tehran

30 January 2023 [12:10] - TODAY.AZ
By Azernews

Fatima Hasanova

Azerbaijan continues to receive condolences from near and far abroad over the terrorist attack on the Azerbaijani embassy in Iran, Azernews reports.

The Paraguayan Ministry of Foreign Affairs released a statement regarding the issue.

"The Government of Paraguay condemns the attack on the Embassy of Azerbaijan, in Tehran, expresses that these actions are unacceptable, extends its condolences to the victim's family, hopes for the speedy recovery of the injured and prompt clarification of the facts," the ministry said.

As reported earlier, the head of the security guard of the Azerbaijani embassy in Iran was killed in the armed attack on the building on January 27 at about 0830 hours (GMT+4).

"An individual with a Kalashnikov assault rifle attacked the security post and killed the head of the security guard. Two embassy guards were also wounded while preventing the attack. Their conditions are satisfactory. This treacherous attack is currently being investigated. The public will be provided with detailed extra information," the foreign ministry said in a statement.

