OSCE SecGen condemns attack on Azerbaijani Embassy in Iran

Secretary General of the OSCE Helga Schmid has condemned the attack at the Azerbaijani Embassy in Iran, Azernews reports.

“Deepest condolences to the family and loved ones of the person killed and wishes for the recovery of those injured,” she said.

As reported earlier, the head of the security guard of the Azerbaijani embassy in Iran was killed, two other employees were wounded in the armed attack on the building on January 27 at about 0830 hours (GMT+4).

The gunman turned out to be a man in his 50s, who drove up to the administrative building, armed with a Kalashnikov automatic rifle.

No attempts were made to detain the gunman, as he freely entered the embassy. The shooter was eventually detained. The incident is currently being investigated.