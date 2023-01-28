Azerbaijan condemns terrorist attack in Jerusalem

Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry has strongly condemned the terrorist attack at the Synagogue in the Neve Yaakov neighborhood in Israel's Jerusalem, Azernews reports.

"We express our condolences to the family of the killed and wish a quick recovery for the injured," the ministry said.

At least seven people were killed and another 10 injured in a terror attack at a synagogue in the Neve Yaakov neighborhood of Jerusalem on Friday evening, The Jerusalem Post says.

The terrorist, a resident of Shuafat, opened fire at people leaving the synagogue after Friday night prayers, and was then killed by security forces after attempting to escape in a car.