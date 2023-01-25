Azerbaijani foreign minister mulls economic ties, regional situation with Uzbek counterpart

By Azernews

Fatima Hasanova

At a meeting in Tashkent on January 24, Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev discussed relations with Azerbaijan with the visiting Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov, Azernews reports.

Various aspects of fraternal relations, friendship, and strategic partnership between the two nations were discussed at the meeting. The significant opportunity for the growth of cooperation was emphasized.

Along with the expansion of economic cooperation between the two nations, the officials also discussed the implementation of projects in the automotive, textile, and silk industries.

The Azerbaijani minister thanked President Shavkat Mirziyoyev for the excellent organization of the Council of Ministers meeting in Tashkent and briefed him on the goals and plans for Azerbaijan's presidency of the Economic Cooperation Organization (ECO) in 2023.

During the meeting, issues of the bilateral agenda and the situation in the region were also discussed.

Jeyhun Bayramov also met with Uzbek Foreign Minister Bakhtiyor Saidov. The parties discussed topical issues of bilateral relations.

Diplomatic relations between Azerbaijan and Uzbekistan were established on October 2, 1995. The embassy of Azerbaijan in Uzbekistan was established in August 1996, while the embassy of Uzbekistan in Azerbaijan was opened in July 1998.

The friendly relations between the two countries are based on shared values ??and historical ties, as well as a number of joint statements and agreements signed during bilateral visits and meetings.

The volume of trade turnover between Azerbaijan and Uzbekistan amounted to $111.9 million in 2021.