Azerbaijan approves deal with Russia on ensuring epidemiological welfare in areas bordering plague natural foci

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev has signed a decree approving the "Agreement between the Ministry of Health of the Azerbaijan Republic and the Russian Federal Service for the Oversight of Consumer Protection and Welfare (Rospotrebnadzor) on ensuring epidemiological welfare in territories bordering plague natural foci".

According to the decree, an agreement was signed in Baku on November 17, 2022.

After the agreement enters into force, the Azerbaijani Health Ministry should ensure the implementation of its provisions, and the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry should notify the Russian government of the implementation of domestic procedures required for the agreement.