Davos hosts action in support of Azerbaijani environmental activists

Support was shown for Azerbaijani environmental activists holding a peaceful demonstration on the Khankandi-Lachin road inside the World Economic Forum in Davos (Switzerland), Azernews reports, citing the the State Committee on Work with Diaspora of Azerbaijan.

Azerbaijani activists participated in the Green Up organization's action on Davos' Promenade Street, according to the Committee.

During peaceful demonstrations on the Khankandi-Lachin road, citizens showed their support for Azerbaijani civil society representatives by holding signs that read, "Stop the illegal exploitation of Azerbaijan's natural resources!" and "Stop environmental terrorism in the territories of Azerbaijan!"

Residents of the city were informed about Armenia's illegitimate use of Azerbaijan's natural resources in the region where Russian peacekeepers were temporarily stationed.

Tural Aliyev, a Ph.D. researcher at the University of Geneva's Institute for Environmental Sciences, stressed the introduction of green technologies and infrastructure as well as the sustainable use of natural resources when speaking at the event on "Revamping Investment for Regenerating Nature" in Davos. Tural is a member of the Coordination Council of Swiss Azerbaijanis. He pointed out that legitimate public discontent is caused by the illegal exploitation of mineral resources. The German and Azerbaijani protests that are currently taking place are an example given by the Azerbaijani scientist.

Posters and booklets illustrating the demands of environmental activists were displayed as part of the event, which was organized in collaboration with the UN, the EU, and the University of Geneva.



