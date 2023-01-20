EBRD launches IT hubs in Azerbaijan, Georgia

The European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) has launched IT Hubs in Azerbaijan and Georgia, Azernews reports, citing a tweet from the bank.

According to the tweet, 280 students will be trained in these hubs for their future employment with international ICT companies. In Azerbaijan, it is the first project funded by the bank and the Azerbaijani government.

“We are delighted to have launched IT Hubs in Azerbaijan and Georgia, where we are now supporting the training of 280 students for their future employment with international ICT companies. The program will boost regional development, supporting the youth, and in the case of Georgia, internally displaced persons and refugees from Ukraine. For Azerbaijan, this is the first project to be funded through a bilateral donor agreement between the Bank and the Government of Azerbaijan, With/ #GITA and the #C4IR” the bank tweeted.