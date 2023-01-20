Azerbaijani foreign minister discusses regional issues with Dutch, Cuban colleagues

By Sabina Mammadli

Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov and his Dutch counterpart Wopke Hoekstra discussed regional issues, including the progress of negotiations on a peace agreement between Baku and Yerevan, as well as the current situation around the Lachin-Khankandi road, Azernews reports per the ministry.

During a telephone conversation, Bayramov stressed that the reasons for the legitimate protest of the Azerbaijani eco-activists on the Lachin-Khankandi road are looting of the country's natural resources in the zone of temporary deployment of the Russian peacekeepers, the misuse of the road, which was intended only for humanitarian purposes.

He then noted the groundlessness of accusations about an alleged "humanitarian catastrophe", the "blockade" of the road, stressing that about 800 vehicles have already passed along this road without any obstacles, since the start of the rally including vehicles of the Russian peacekeeping contingent and ICRC as well as Armenian ambulances.

Bayramov highlighted that it was Azerbaijan that initiated the preparation of the draft text of the peace agreement and that the country is still ready to continue negotiations with Armenia in this direction as soon as possible.

Meanwhile, the minister also held a phone talk with Cuban counterpart Bruno Eduardo Rodriguez Parrilla.

The sides expressed satisfaction with the level of bilateral ties and stressed the presence of broad avenues for the dynamic development of relations in the future. Emphasizing the importance of the Azerbaijani-Cuban intergovernmental joint economic commission, the parties noted the importance of cooperation in the economic, investment, tourism, and healthcare sectors.

The sides also exchanged views on other bilateral and regional issues of mutual interest.