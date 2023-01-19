Azerbaijan, Uzbekistan mull co-op in military education

By Azernews

Fatima Hasanova

On January 19, a delegation led by Lt-Gen Heydar Piriyev, rector of the Defense Ministry's National Defense University, visited Uzbekistan, Azernews reports.

The Azerbaijani delegation first paid homage to the monument of Azerbaijan's national leader Heydar Aliyev in Tashkent, Uzbekistan's capital, and visited the Academy of the Uzbek Armed Forces to get acquainted with the infrastructure and educational process. The delegation was given a briefing on the history of the establishment of the academy and its main activities.

During the meeting with the leadership of the academy, opinions on bilateral cooperation issues regarding military education, the training of military personnel, and professors in higher military educational institutions were exchanged.

Speaking on the subject of "The future of numerous studies on the 44-day Patriotic War," the Azerbaijani Lt-Gen focused on the academy's faculty members, deputy commanders of formations, and participants in refresher courses.

The Azerbaijani delegation also met with Maj-Gen Oybek Saidov, the commander of the Central Military District to discuss issues of interest.

Diplomatic relations between Azerbaijan and Uzbekistan were established on October 2, 1995. The embassy of Azerbaijan in Uzbekistan was established in August 1996, while the embassy of Uzbekistan in Azerbaijan was opened in July 1998.

The friendly relations between the two countries are based on shared values ??and historical ties, as well as a number of joint statements and agreements signed during bilateral visits and meetings.

The volume of trade turnover between Azerbaijan and Uzbekistan amounted to $111.9 million in 2021.