Azerbaijani president congratulates his Kyrgyz counterpart

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has sent a congratulatory letter to President of the Kyrgyz Republic Sadyr Japarov.

Dear Sadyr Nurgozhoevich,

On my own behalf and on behalf of the people of Azerbaijan, I sincerely congratulate you and your fraternal people on the occasion of a significant date – the 30th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Kyrgyz Republic, and convey my best wishes to you on this occasion.

We attach special importance to the friendly relations and cooperation with fraternal Kyrgyzstan, with which we share deep historical, cultural and spiritual roots. It is very reassuring that our interstate relations, built on this solid foundation 30 years ago, are developing on an ascending line, especially in recent years, and have reached the level of strategic partnership.

Reciprocal visits, regular contacts and documents signed in various fields testify to the high dynamics of the development of our cooperation. In particular, the visits we made to our fraternal countries last year played an important part in raising our bilateral ties to a qualitatively new level. It is gratifying that the discussions held both in Baku and in Bishkek, the agreements reached and numerous important documents signed have given an impetus to the development of the Azerbaijani-Kyrgyz partnership in all areas and enriched them with new content.

I believe that by effectively using the favorable conditions for expanding the scope of mutually beneficial cooperation between our countries, we will achieve the strengthening of our ties and the further deepening of our fruitful interaction both on a bilateral and multilateral basis.

I sincerely congratulate you again, and wish you good health, happiness and success in your endeavors, and the fraternal people of Kyrgyzstan continuous well-being and prosperity.

Sincerely,

Ilham Aliyev

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan

Baku, 16 January 2023