Police in Goranboy District discover grenade launcher

18 January 2023 [12:23] - TODAY.AZ
On January 17, a grenade launcher was found in Azerbaijan's Goranboy District, Azernews reports, citing the Interior Ministry.

An RPG-7V2 grenade launcher was discovered near the village of Yenikand, Goranboy District, following operational-search activities by officers of the Khojaly District police department, the ministry said.

To recap, during operations carried out in the liberated territories in recent months, 1,373 anti-personnel and 461 anti-tank mines, as well as 2,301 unexploded ordnances, were detected and neutralized in Tartar, Agdam, Khojavand, Fuzuli, Shusha, Gubadli, Jabrayil, and Zangilan districts.

