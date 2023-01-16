Mine action work in full swing in Basitchay Reserve

By Azernews

Mine action work is in full swing in the Basitchay State Reserve in Zangilan, Azernews reports.

Almost 30 hectares of its territories have been already cleared of mines in order to restore the reserve's activities.

Head of the Biodiversity Protection Service Firuddin Aliyev said that preliminary inverting works have been carried out, and the amount of damage has been determined.

"Representatives of relevant institutions visited the area several times. Preliminary inverting works have been carried out, and the amount of damage has been determined. The ministry prepared the staffing table of the reserve, determined the area where guard posts will be located, and compiled maps. The work carried out in the direction of the creation of the reserve continues in stages," he said.

Basitchay Reserve was established in 1974 for preserving and protecting the rare Oriental plane tree. It covers an area of 107 hectares. The average age of local plane trees is 170 years.

For almost thirty years, Armenia significantly damaged the Basitchay Reserve.

In 2020, Azerbaijan defeated Armenia and liberated its native lands from occupation.

Since then, Azerbaijan has been working on the restoration of liberated territories, including the Basitchay Reserve.