Azerbaijan establishes jubilee medal on 100th anniversary of Supreme Court

14 January 2023 [17:03] - TODAY.AZ

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev signed a law on amending the law "On establishment of orders and medals of Republic of Azerbaijan" in connection with the establishment of the "100th anniversary of Supreme Court of Azerbaijan (1923-2023)" commemorative medal of the country, Azernews reports.

Thus, the "Regulations on jubilee medal of Republic of Azerbaijan "100th anniversary of Supreme Court of Azerbaijan (1923-2023)" and "Description of jubilee medal of Republic of Azerbaijan "100th anniversary of Supreme Court of Azerbaijan (1923-2023)" were approved.

