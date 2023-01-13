Azerbaijan ups salary of employees of some organizations funded by state budget

President Ilham Aliyev has signed an order on increasing the salaries of employees of a number of organizations funded from the state budget.

According to the decree, the monthly salaries of managers and other employees of the following organizations funded from the state budget of Azerbaijan have been increased by an average of 15 percent from January 1, 2023:

1. Presidium and Administration of the National Academy of Sciences of Azerbaijan, Administration of the Ganja Branch;

2. Heydar Aliyev Center;

3. “Azerbaijan National Encyclopedia” Research Center;

4. Ataturk Center in Azerbaijan;

5. State Archives of Azerbaijan, their branches, district (city) state archives;

6. Permanent working group of the State Commission of Azerbaijan on Combating Drug Abuse and Illicit Drug Trafficking;

7. Baku International Multiculturalism Center;

8. The staff of the Agrarian Innovation Center of the Ministry of Agriculture of Azerbaijan;

1.9. Financial Scientific and Education Center under the Ministry of Finance of Azerbaijan;

10. Center on Scientific Methodology and Training under the Ministry of Culture of Azerbaijan;

11. Azerbaijan State Film Fund under the Ministry of Culture;

12. Memorial Complex of Genocide in Guba city, subordinated to the Ministry of Culture of Azerbaijan;

13. Administration of Azerbaijan National Aerospace Agency under the Ministry of Defense Industry;

14. Association of Forensic Medical Examination and Pathological Anatomy under the Ministry of Health of Azerbaijan and the Center for Forensic Psychiatric Examination;

15. National Culinary Center under the State Tourism Agency of Azerbaijan;

16. Foundation for the promotion of moral values under the State Committee for Work with Religious Associations of Azerbaijan;

17. Centralized accounting under the authority of executive authorities.