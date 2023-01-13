Azerbaijan discusses renewable energy projects implementation

The third meeting of the commission on the implementation of projects in the field of use of renewable energy sources has been held on January 12, 2023, Azernews reports.

The chairman of the commission, Minister of Energy Parviz Shahbazov, spoke about the work done in the past year and the upcoming tasks in the field of using renewable energy sources in his opening speech. He noted the importance of the "Agreement on strategic partnership in the field of development and transmission of green energy between the governments of Azerbaijan, Georgia, Romania and Hungary" signed in December in terms of realizing the rich renewable energy potential of Azerbaijan.

Javid Abdullayev, the director of the State Agency on Renewable Energy Sources under the ministry, made a presentation about the work done and the results achieved during the period after the 2nd meeting of the commission. He gave information about the progress of the investigation on connecting the areas of renewable energy sources, including determining water areas in the Caspian Sea, to the electric network, and other procedures.

Then a presentation on the legal regulation of the implementation of projects in the field of using renewable energy sources was held. Detailed information about green hydrogen, proposals of international investors in this direction, and the progress of analyzes on the use of offshore wind energy were given. Besides, discussions were held on a number of issues arising from the activity of the commission, and relevant decisions were made.