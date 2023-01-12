ECO holds first meeting of 2023 under Azerbaijan's chairmanship

By Azernews

Fatima Hasanova

The Economic Cooperation Organization (ECO) Council of Permanent Representatives (CPR) held its first meeting of 2023 under the Chairmanship of Azerbaijan on January 11, Azernews reports.

"The #ECO Council of Permanent Representatives (CPR) held its first meeting of 2023, on January 11 under the #Chairmanship of the Republic of #Azerbaijan," the Azerbaijani embassy in Iran wrote on its official Twitter page.

In accordance with ECO's rules and procedures, Azerbaijan assumed the organization's chairmanship in January 2023. As a result, Azerbaijan's Ambassador to Iran and permanent representative to ECO Ali Alizada took over the chairmanship of the CPR.

While expressing his sincere gratitude to Ambassador Bakhodir Abdullaev for his capable leadership of the Council during 2022 and thanking Uzbekistan for its support of the organization, ECO Secretary General Ambassador Khusrav Noziri congratulated Ambassador Ali Alizada on his appointment as the new Chairman of the CPR.

The secretary-general expressed confidence that the vast experience and knowledge of Ambassador Ali Alizada will be quite valuable for the council in accelerating its efforts for greater regional cooperation in 2023, the year of Green Transformation and Interconnectivity, as declared by the chairmanship of Azerbaijan.

The Economic Cooperation Organisation (ECO) was established in 1964 to strengthen economic, technical, and cultural cooperation among Iran, Pakistan, and Turkiye. In 1992, seven more countries joined the organization, making a total of 10: Azerbaijan, Afghanistan, Iran, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Pakistan, Tajikistan, Turkiye, Turkmenistan, and Uzbekistan.