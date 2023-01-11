11.01.2023
21:16
TODAY.AZ
Politics
Azerbaijani law on political parties approved
11 January 2023 [15:56] -
TODAY.AZ
Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev has approved the Law of the Republic of Azerbaijan on political parties.
