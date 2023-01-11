Police discover considerable amount of munitions in liberated Jabrayil [VIDEO]

By Azernews

Fatima Hasanova

A considerable amount of munitions were discovered in Azerbaijan's Jabrayil District during a police operation, Azernews reports via the Barda regional group of the press service under the Interior Ministry.

As a result of the activities carried out in territories liberated from the Armenian occupation, 7,780 rounds of various calibers, 59 different types of shells, 11 guns, seven grenade launchers, two machine guns, sniper rifles and optical sights, and other munitions were discovered and confiscated.

To recap, during operations carried out in the liberated territories in October 2022, 1,373 anti-personnel and 461 anti-tank mines, as well as 2,301 unexploded ordnances, were detected and neutralized in Tartar, Agdam, Khojavand, Fuzuli, Shusha, Gubadli, Jabrayil, and Zangilan districts.

Over 3,246 ha area was cleared of mines and unexploded ordnances during the reporting period.