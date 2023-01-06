Azerbaijani media watchdog raps French magazine for fuelling tension in South Caucasus

By Azernews

Sabina Mammadli

The article by French Charlie Hebdo magazine clearly shows the desire to increase tension in the South Caucasus region, and to form a negative international public opinion towards Azerbaijan and Turkiye, the Azerbaijani Press Council said in a statement.

In a statement on the one-sided position of the magazine, the council blamed the magazine for nullifying the activities carried out in the name of establishing peace in the region.

The council stated that incitement of conflicts and strife between peoples and states by the media is unacceptable and adherence to ethical principles is the main criterion for journalists.

“Sensitivity in such matters is also a public mission of exceptional importance in terms of preserving human values. Unfortunately, some media ignore the mentioned principles, distinguished by their inflammatory position, turning journalism into a political tool. One of them is Charlie Hebdo satirical magazine,” the statement noted.

It went on to stress that the magazine’s reliance on the positions of the pro-Armenian circles in France, expressing their desire to create a new militarist environment in the region, is obvious.

Additionally, the statement added that although France positions itself as a country promoting the highest values, no proper public reaction has been shown to attempts of obvious abuse of freedom of speech and self-expression under the guise of satire, and legal measures haven’t been taken in this regard.

Finally, the council strongly condemned Charlie Hebdo and called on the French authorities, society, as well as the progressive public of Europe in general, not to remain indifferent to such acts of this magazine, which is morally and legally unacceptable. It also called to consider the possibility of implementing measures against such tendencies in accordance with local and international laws.