Azerbaijani military agencies expand co-op

By Azernews

Fatima Hasanova

The Azerbaijani Defense Ministry and the country's Military Prosecutor's Office have signed a Joint Action Plan for 2023, Azernews reports via the ministry.

The Joint Action Plan for 2023 in the area of suppressing all manifestations of terrorism and extremism was signed between the Defense Ministry and the Military Prosecutor's Office of Azerbaijan in keeping with the "National Security Concept of the Republic of Azerbaijan".

The Joint Action Plan was signed between the two organizations with the aim of bolstering military discipline as well as preventing crimes in the Azerbaijan Army during the current year.

The location and time, as well as the responsible persons for the events, have also been established under the plan.

During the meetings that will be held in 2023 in the different types of troops (forces), Army Corps, formations, and military units, as well as special educational institutions of the Defense Ministry, it is planned to carry out pertinent activities with a view to enhancing military personnel's legal knowledge, bolstering discipline, and tackle current issues.



