President Ilham Aliyev congratulates Chairman of Sudan's Sovereign Transitional Council

01 January 2023 [12:10] - TODAY.AZ
President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has sent a congratulatory letter to Chairman of the Sovereign Transitional Council of the Republic of Sudan Abdel Fattah Al-Burhan Abdelrahman Al-Burhan.

"It is on the occasion of the National Holiday of the Republic of Cuba – Liberation Day that on my behalf and behalf of the people of Azerbaijan, I convey my most cordial congratulations and best wishes to you and, through you, your people.

I believe we will continue our joint efforts to expand Azerbaijan-Cuba relations and solidify cooperation both bilaterally and within international bodies, particularly the Non-Aligned Movement.

I seize this pleasant opportunity to congratulate you also on the occasion of the New Year 2023 and wish everlasting peace and prosperity to your friendly people," the letter says.

