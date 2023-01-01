Azerbaijan, Iran discuss current issues on bilateral agenda

By Azernews

Azerbaijan and Iran have discussed current issues on the bilateral agenda, in particular, projects implemented within the framework of the agreements reached in the trade, economic and transport sectors, Azernews reports.

The discussion took place during the telephone conversation between Azerbaijan's Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov and Iran's Foreign Minister Hossein Amir Abdollahian.

Hossein Amir Abdollahian expressed Iran's intention to intensify the work of the commission by appointing a new co-chairman of the state commission for economic, trade and humanitarian cooperation between Azerbaijan and Iran.

Moreover, the parties discussed the post-conflict situation in the region, as well as broader regional issues.

During the telephone conversation, the ministers exchanged views on other issues of mutual interest.