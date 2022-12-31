Vehicles of Russian peacekeepers freely pass along Azerbaijan's Lachin-Khankandi road

By Azernews

The peaceful rally of Azerbaijan’s non-governmental organizations (NGO) in Karabakh close to the Russian peacekeepers temporarily deployed area near Shusha has been going on for the twentieth day.

More supply vehicles and passenger cars of Russian peacekeepers passed along the Lachin-Khankandi road of Azerbaijan from Khankandi towards Lachin.

Earlier, false information about Azerbaijanis allegedly blocking the Khankandi-Lachin road and preventing supply vehicles from passing was circulated in the Armenian media.

To recap, following discussions with the command of the Russian peacekeeping contingent on December 3 and 7, 2022, Azerbaijani specialists from the Ministries of Economy, Ecology, and Natural Resources, the State Service for Property Issues under the Ministry of Economy, and AzerGold CJSC were to conduct primary monitoring on illegal exploitation of mineral deposits on Azerbaijani territory. However, the monitoring failed due to the provocation of ethnic Armenians.