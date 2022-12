By Azernews





The Azerbaijani parliament has congratulated President Ilham Aliyev and First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva on the occasion of the World Azerbaijanis Solidarity Day and the New Year, Azernews reports.

Speaking at today's plenary session, Parliamentary Speaker Sahiba Gafarova highlighted President Ilham Aliyev's admirable statecraft, underscoring major achievements of the nation under the leadership of the president.