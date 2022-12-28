Leyla Aliyeva inaugurates another renovated courtyard

By Azernews

By Laman Ismayilova

Another yard in Baku has been renovated within the Our yard project, Azernews reports.

Initiated by Leyla Aliyeva, Vice-President of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation, founder and head of IDEA Public Union, the project aims to redevelop yards, make them greener, create a more comfortable living environment for residents and promote a healthy lifestyle.

Leyla Aliyeva attended the opening ceremony of the renovated yard in Baku's Khatai District. She also took part in a tree-planting campaign held as part of the event.

The courtyard on 8 hectares covers 10 multi-story apartment buildings, where 3,145 residents live.

Sports facilities including two mini-football pitches, outdoor gym and chess areas, entertainment facilities for children, 12 gazebos, birdhouses, cat houses, etc were set up in the yard for the leisure activities of young people.

All necessary conditions have been also created for people with disabilities.

New lighting poles and surveillance cameras were installed in the yard.

The facades and blocks of buildings were completely repaired, the roof covering was renewed, and the electrical system was rebuilt as well.

Approximately 2,650 trees of different species and bushes were planted, including various ivy plants that form green barriers against air pollution.

Landscaping works were carried out on an area of 4,000 square meters.

On the eve of the New Year, a special festivity was organized for children living on the territory of the renovated yard.

Children were presented with holiday gifts and enjoyed a musical and entertainment program.

Recall that the Our Yard project is planned to be implemented in all Baku districts.



