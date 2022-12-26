Azerbaijanis of New York demand UN to respond to Armenia's crimes

By Azernews

By Sabina Mammadli

Azerbaijani activists residing in New York held a peaceful protest outside the UN headquarters, Azernews reports.

During the protest, organized by the head of the Azerbaijani-American Women's Association Minavvar Vahabova, the participants expressed solidarity with Azerbaijani environmental activists, representatives of civil society, and volunteers in their ongoing picket on the Shusha-Khankendi road against the illegal exploitation of mineral deposits in Karabakh under the temporary control of the Russian peacekeeping contingent.

Despite the cold weather and the warning of an impending storm, the Azerbaijanis of New York joined the picket demanding the UN to respond within the framework of international laws to the crimes against humanity committed by Armenia on Azerbaijani lands and to send experts to the region to monitor deposits.

The protesters chanted "Stop ecological terror!", "Put an end to the illegal exploitation of Azerbaijan's natural resources!", "End environmental crime!", "End crimes against the environment of Azerbaijan!", "End the illegal activities of Armenian separatists!", "We demand to cease the use of the Lachin road for military purposes!", "Crimes against humanity!", "Stop causing irreparable harm to nature!" and other slogans

Addressing the UN, Vahabova stated that Armenia’s illegal exploitation of mineral deposits in the territory of Azerbaijan, temporarily controlled by Russian peacekeepers, is a crime.

“This is the biggest blow inflicted not only on Azerbaijan but also on the global ecosystem and humanity as a whole,” she added.

Local residents interested in the picket were provided with detailed information about the eco-terror committed by Armenia on the territory of Azerbaijan.