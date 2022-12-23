ICYF-ERC congratulates president Ilham Aliyev

International Board of Eurasian Regional Center of the Islamic Cooperation Youth Forum (ICYF-ERC), an international organization with the diplomatic status in Baku, sent a letter of congratulations to Mr. Ilham Aliyev, the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan.

The letter expressed a deep gratitude to president Ilham Aliyev for his strong support towards establishment of the Islamic Cooperation Youth Forum (ICYF) in Baku, in 2004 as well as hosting of its Eurasian Regional Center in Baku by the Government of the Republic of Azerbaijan.

“Your Excellency's right policy, as the President and Supreme Commander-in-Chief, directed for the development of Azerbaijan brought back its occupied territories. The decision of Your Excellency to declare this year as the "Year of Shusha" has engraved this victory and revival in our memory and made it more widely recognized all over the world. This includes our initiative, "Show Me Azerbaijan" – International Bloggers Shusha Camp, where international travel bloggers have visited the liberated areas and contributed to the spread of information about the revival of Karabakh in the international community.” – noted in the letter.

Board of the ICYF-ERC also expressed its best wishes to president’s activities for his support of solidarity in OIC and development of Azerbaijan.