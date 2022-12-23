Azerbaijani Parliament to send congratulatory letter to President Ilham Aliyev

By Trend

Azerbaijani Parliament has sent a congratulatory letter to President Ilham Aliyev on the occasion of his birthday, Trend reports on December 23.

At the parliament’s meeting, Chairperson Sahiba Gafarova noted that as a result of the work done for the present and future of Azerbaijan, President Ilham Aliyev won the deep love of the people in the country.

Gafarova noted that thanks to the diplomatic and military leadership abilities of the president, the liberation of the ancestral lands of Azerbaijan - Karabakh and Eastern Zangazur opened a new page in the development of the country.

She emphasized that under the leadership of President Ilham Aliyev Azerbaijan will achieve great success in the coming years and further strengthen its position in the world.