First President of Kazakhstan congratulates President Ilham Aliyev

First President of the Republic of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev has sent a congratulatory letter to President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev.

His Excellency Mr. Ilham Aliyev, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan

Dear Ilham Heydar oglu.

I heartily congratulate you on your birthday.

I do hope that your activities for the bright future of your country are successful and the goals set are achieved.

I am sure that the high level of cooperation and centuries-old friendship between Kazakhstan and Azerbaijan will continue to strengthen in the interests of the well-being of our brotherly nations.

I also hope that our mutual respect will be maintained in the future.

Dear Ilham Heydar oglu, I wish you good health and new achievements in your activities, and prosperity, unity and success to the fraternal people of Azerbaijan.

Sincerely,

Nursultan Nazarbayev

First President of the Republic of Kazakhstan-Elbasy