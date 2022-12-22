Nominal salaries of hired workers in Azerbaijan up by 14.5 pct

By Azernews

Ayya Lmahamad

Azerbaijan has increased the average monthly salary of hired workers by 14.5 percent in January-October 2022, bringing the figure to AZN827.9 ($487), Azernews reports per the State Statistics Committee.

During the 10 months of the year, the average monthly nominal salary was higher in the mining industry, financial, insurance, professional, scientific, technical, information, and communication sectors.

As of November 1, the number of people employed in the economy increased by 27,200 or 1.6 percent and amounted to 1.72 million people. Out of the total number of the employed workforce, around 900,400 are engaged in the public sector and 829,900 in the private sector.

Some 19.2 percent are employed in education, 18.6 percent in trade and repair of transport, 12.8 percent in industry, 8.2 percent in health care and social services for the population, 7.3 percent in construction, 6.5 percent in public administration and defense, social security, 4.3 percent in transport and warehousing, 3.6 percent in agriculture, forestry and fishing, 3.5 percent in professional, scientific and technical activities, 2 percent in financial and insurance activities and 14 percent in other economic sectors.