TODAY.AZ / Politics

Kyrgyzstan eyes adopting best practices of Azerbaijan in diaspora activity dev't – official

21 December 2022 [18:38] - TODAY.AZ

By Trend

Kyrgyzstan eyes adopting the best practices of Azerbaijan in the development of diaspora activities, Chairman of the National Commission for State Language and Language Policy under the President of the Republic of Kyrgyzstan Kanybek Osmonaliev said on the second day of the International Baku-Shusha Forum, on December 21, Trend reports.

"Our diaspora organizations are mainly operate in the Central Asian countries, China and Türkiye. We believe the issue of developing diaspora activity is relevant and intend to learn from Azerbaijan's experience on this matter," he noted.

URL: http://www.today.az/news/politics/229569.html

Print version

Views: 129

Connect with us. Get latest news and updates.

Recommend news to friend

  • Your name:
  • Your e-mail:
  • Friend's name:
  • Friend's e-mail:

See Also