Uzbekistan's Committee on Interethnic Relations, Azerbaijan's Committee on Work with Diaspora to sign MoA

By Trend





Uzbekistan's Committee on Interethnic Relations will sign a Memorandum of Agreement (MOA) with the State Committee on Work with Diaspora of Azerbaijan, Chairman of the Committee on Interethnic Relations and Friendly Relations with Foreign Countries under the Cabinet of Ministers of the Republic of Uzbekistan Rustambek Kurbanov told reporters on December 20, Trend reports.

He made the remark at the international forum attended by diaspora leaders of the Organization of Turkic States.

"I believe this cooperation will further promote joint activities to protect the interests of diasporas," Kurbanov said.

"This event is special, because the heads of the Turkic states' diaspora structures gathered for the first time upon the initiative of Azerbaijan." the chairman noted.