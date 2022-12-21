Azerbaijani army units hold training & methodological sessions

By Azernews

Fatima Hasanova

In keeping with the combat training plan for 2022, the Azerbaijani army held training and methodological sessions for deputy commanders of the army corps, formations, military units, and artillery chiefs, Azernews reports per ministry.

The knowledge and skills of officers are assessed at training facilities set up in real-time mode, where military exercises are conducted to prepare artillery units for fire and complete practical shooting tasks.

The sessions also cover the use of new training techniques, the organization of interactional activities, individual exchanges of experience with the command staff, and methodological classes on a variety of subjects.

The key objective of the training and sessions held taking into account experience of the Patriotic War and current combat operations are to further develop the commanders' capacity for managing units as well as their expertise in operational and staff training.

Azerbaijan periodically holds drills to improve the military personnel’s combat readiness and improve interaction and combat coordination between the servicemen during operations, as well as to develop commanders' military decision-making and unit management skills.