TODAY.AZ / Politics

Baku-Shusha International forum kicks off

20 December 2022 [18:15] - TODAY.AZ

By Trend


The Baku-Shusha International Forum has started, Trend reports.

to be updated

URL: http://www.today.az/news/politics/229524.html

Print version

Views: 136

Connect with us. Get latest news and updates.

Recommend news to friend

  • Your name:
  • Your e-mail:
  • Friend's name:
  • Friend's e-mail:

See Also