20.12.2022
20:22
новости на русском
azərbaycan dilində
Facebook
Twitter
Google+
RSS
Main page
Latest News
Analytics
Politics
Business
Society
Sports
Arts & Entertainment
Azernews.az
World news
Weird / Interesting
Photo Galleries
Voice of Diaspora
Your Corner
TODAY.AZ
/
Politics
Baku-Shusha International forum kicks off
20 December 2022 [18:15] -
TODAY.AZ
By
Trend
The Baku-Shusha International Forum has started,
Trend
reports.
to be updated
URL:
http://www.today.az/news/politics/229524.html
Tweet
Print version
Views: 136
Connect with us. Get latest news and updates.
Follow @TRENDNewsAgency
Recommend news to friend
Your name:
Your e-mail:
Friend's name:
Friend's e-mail:
See Also
20 December 2022 [19:53]
Grave consequences of occupation of Azerbaijani lands still remain - official
20 December 2022 [19:00]
Another Armenian lie exposed: Iran didn't close Baku-Nakhchivan road
20 December 2022 [18:30]
Russian cleric condemns Armenian vandalism in Azerbaijan's Karabakh
20 December 2022 [18:15]
Baku-Shusha International forum kicks off
20 December 2022 [18:07]
Azerbaijanis once again sing country's national anthem on Lachin road
20 December 2022 [17:46]
Azerbaijan allocates funds for holding Yukselish competition in 2023
20 December 2022 [17:40]
Organization of Turkic States to hold youth forum of its diaspora structures
20 December 2022 [17:34]
Number of Azerbaijani citizens to receive bonuses from January 1, 2023
20 December 2022 [17:27]
Baku rejects Estonian claims
20 December 2022 [17:16]
Azerbaijan sends another batch of humanitarian aid to Ukraine
Most Popular
Pakistani public organizations uphold Azerbaijan's environmental activists
Azerbaijan to commence supplying gas to Romania
Ambassador of Ukraine thanks Azerbaijan for humanitarian assistance
Azerbaijan`s Agency for State Support of NGOs addresses appeal to international organizations regarding illegal exploitation of country`s natural resources
Intense training yields results at Joint Baku Championship – winner
Azerbaijani president, First Lady attend opening of Ritz-Carlton Baku Hotel [PHOTO/VIDEO]
Azerbaijan – reliable energy partner of Europe – EU Commission president
Contact us:
[email protected]
Copyright © 2005-2014 Today.Az
Advertising