Azernews Weekly Major Output Review: December 12-18

Azernews presents another weekly issue of covered major stories.

HIGHLIGHTS

NATION

Azerbaijanis protesting outside Shusha over peacekeepers' inaction over illegal exploitation in Karabakh

On December 12, representatives of non-governmental organizations (NGOs) of Azerbaijan are holding a protest action near a post of the Russian peacekeepers outside Shusha.

US pundit backs Azerbaijan's right to monitor illicit exploitation of mineral resources by separatist Armenians

In an exclusive interview with Azernews, former US Ambassador to Azerbaijan Matthew Bryza spoke about the current protests near Shusha, as well as the role of the Russian peacekeeping contingent.

Russian peacekeepers face tribulations and the worst is yet to come

As Azerbaijan’s concerns over the mounting evidence pointing to the exploitation of Azerbaijan’s mineral deposits in Karabakh, conducted through the cooperation of the Russian peacekeepers and the remnants of the illegal and unrecognised "NKR" continue to grow, Baku seems to be preparing for a swift and decisive move, patiently but determinedly waiting for the right time to strike. The scenario is escalating, with the apogee in arm’s reach.

Azerbaijani top diplomat on vitality of peace deal with Armenia, lauds Baku-Ankara-Ashgabat summit

The Azerbaijani and Armenian foreign ministers are expected to meet in the coming weeks, Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov has said. The minister made the remark at a trilateral meeting with Turkish and Turkmen counterparts Mevlut Cavusoglu and Rashid Meredov in Turkmenistan's Awaza on December 13.

Azerbaijani top diplomat attending ministerial meeting of EaP nations in Brussels

A regular ministerial meeting of the EU's Eastern Partnership (EaP) member nations is underway in Brussels today. Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov is also attending a meeting of the foreign ministers of the European Union's (EU) Eastern Partnership (EaP) countries.





Baku hosts annual meeting for military attaches On December 13, a meeting on the results of 2022 was held at the Department for International Military Cooperation under the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry with the participation of military attachés of foreign states accredited to Baku. Azernews deputy editor-in-chief: Lachin road functional against Armenia's claims Orkhan Amashov of Azernews reporting from the venue of the ongoing protests on the Shusha-Khankandi road has stated that despite Armenia's claims about the blockage of the road, several instances of movement of vehicles have been detected in the area. French, US, EU silence over Armenia's mine terror leads to killing of one, injuring seven in Kalbajar Seven Azerbaijani citizens were injured, and one was killed in a mine blast near the Chiragli village of Kalbajar District at around 1800 on December 14. Azerbaijani native of Khojaly calls for end to ecocide in Karabakh An act of terror was committed against our people and now the same line is being pursued against our nature, Murvat Mammadov, a living witness of the 1992 Khojaly tragedy, told Azernews in an exclusive comment. In a reply to a question from Azernews news agency on the sidelines of the ongoing protests near Shusha, he talked about the goals of the pickets. BUSINESS WB expert upbeat about Azerbaijan's macroeconomic situation, economic growth & integration into global economy Ayya Lmahamad of Azernews in an exclusive interview with Antonio Nucifora, Practice Manager, Macroeconomics, Trade and Investment at the World Bank, spoke about the findings of the report, Azerbaijan's current macroeconomic situation, key drivers of the economic growth, the country's economic integration into the global one, as well as gave recommendations on how to improve the economic situation, how to be better prepared to certain global challenges and how to achieve objectives of the national priorities roadmap. Innovation Summit 2022 kicks off in Baku Innovation Summit 2022 kicked off in Baku on December 13.