Azerbaijan launches confidential hotline for Karabakh's ethnic Armenians

Azerbaijan has launched a confidential hotline for Armenians in Karabakh, Head of the Woman: Peace and Security Center under Dilara Aliyeva Azerbaijani Women's Rights Protection Society Dilara Afandiyeva said.

"Despite all attempts of separatists and in particular the so-called "state minister" of the separatist regime in Karabakh, Ruben Vardanyan, to exert pressure on peaceful Armenians living in Karabakh, I received many calls of various kinds. In this regard, we decided to launch the confidential hotline," she stated.

In her opinion, the call center is ready to respond promptly to requests of Armenians in Karabakh in case of humanitarian problems and to make every effort to solve them. The hotline number is +994702779911.

"We guarantee full confidentiality to all residents of the Karabakh region who will appeal to us," the official noted.