President Ilham Aliyev takes part in plenary session dedicated to signing of Agreement on strategic partnership in field of development and transfer of green energy

A plenary meeting on the signing ceremony of the “Agreement on a strategic partnership in the field of green energy development and transmission between the Governments of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Georgia, Romania and Hungary” is being held in Bucharest.

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev is attending the plenary meeting.

President of Romania Klaus Iohannis welcomed President Ilham Aliyev, Prime Minister of Georgia Irakli Garibashvili, Prime Minister of Hungary Viktor Orban and President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen.

They posed together for photographs.

Opening the plenary meeting, President of Romania Klaus Iohannis welcomed the guests and made a speech.

The head of state is addressing the meeting.

To be updated



