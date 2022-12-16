Azerbaijan's Parliament supports peaceful protests near Shusha

By Trend





Azerbaijan's Parliament has supported the peaceful protests of Azerbaijanis on the Shusha-Lachin road, Trend reports.

During the Parliament's session, MP Siyavush Novruzov stated that the environmentalists of Azerbaijan have been protesting against the plundering of natural resources and damage to the environment of Azerbaijan for several days.

"We are with them, and we support them. We believe that they are on the right path, and we are going to support them to the end. The active involvement of our youth in this peaceful protest is commendable," he said.

MP Nurullayev noted that the peaceful protests should have taken place a long time ago.

"The Armenians use this road for plundering, they commit environmental terror on our territories. I believe it is necessary to widen the process and increase the demands," he said.

Representatives of Azerbaijani non-governmental organizations (NGOs) have been protesting near Shusha, close to the Russian peacekeepers' temporary deployment area, for the fifth day. The protest is being held against the inadmissibility of Azerbaijani specialists to the territory, to monitor the illicit exploitation of the country's mineral resources.

Previously, following the talks with the Russian peacekeepers' command on December 3 and 7, 2022, a group of experts from the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources, the State Property Service under the Ministry of Economy, and AzerGold CJSC were going to begin preliminary monitoring of the illicit mineral resource exploitation, as well as emerging environmental implications on Azerbaijani lands, where the Russian peacekeepers are temporarily deployed, on December 10, 2022.

The expert team was expected to inspect the environmental condition at the 'Gizilbulagh' gold deposit and the 'Damirli' copper-molybdenum deposit, monitor various areas, organize cadastral property records, assess potential risks and threats to the environment, as well as to underground and surface water sources.

However, when arriving in the monitoring area, the expert group, accompanied by Russian peacekeepers, faced provocations. The planned initial inspection and monitoring did not take place due to the fact that the Russian peacekeepers not only did not create necessary conditions and prevented for the entire process to carry on.