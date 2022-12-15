TRACECA working to simplify border crossing procedures

By Trend





TRACECA [Transport Corridor Europe-Caucasus-Asia] is working to simplify border crossing procedures with a focus on digitalization, Secretary General of the Permanent Secretariat Intergovernmental Commission TRACECA Asset Assavbayev said during the conference "Middle Corridor: Connecting economies through ports and air freight connectivity" in Baltimore on December 14, Trend reports.

According to Assavbayev, the importance of developing maritime transport and ports along the entire Europe-Caucasus-Asia corridor is growing.

"In order to further develop the corridor, within the framework of the last meeting of the TRACECA Intergovernmental Commission, a number of policy and strategic documents were adopted to ensure the harmonious development of container transportation by rail, an increase in the volume of multi-modal transportation of goods,” he emphasized.

“The Permanent Secretariat is actively working on the practical implementation of these areas, including increasing the efficiency of maritime transportation, awareness of carriers and qualifications," he added.

The conference was organized by the US-Azerbaijan Chamber of Commerce and United States Agency for International Development (USAID) in partnership with the Global Chamber and the Azerbaijani Embassy in the US.