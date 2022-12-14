Baku hosts annual meeting for military attaches

By Azernews

Fatima Hasanova

On December 13, a meeting on the results of 2022 was held at the Department for International Military Cooperation under the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry with the participation of military attachés of foreign states accredited to Baku, Azernews reports per the ministry.

Maj-Gen Huseyn Mahmudov, Head of the International Military Cooperation Department, briefed the military attaches on the activities for 2023 as well as the work done in the outgoing year in the military sector, including tasks carried out in the territories liberated from occupation.

Azerbaijan with the largest and most powerful army in the South Caucasus is investing huge efforts to upgrade its military potential.

The army-building process is of particular importance for Azerbaijan, as the country is constantly facing military provocations and no peace deal is signed with Armenia following the latter's defeat in the second Karabakh war in 2020. Nowadays, the skills and combat readiness of the Azerbaijani army are growing year by year and the army-building process is progressing as well.