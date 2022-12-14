Azerbaijan, Türkiye, Turkmenistan to become actors in new energy corridor – Turkish expert

By Trend

Azerbaijan, Türkiye and Turkmenistan will become key actors in the new energy corridor, Ph.D. candidate at the Global Studies Department at Shanghai University Selim Han Yeniacun told Trend, speaking of the Türkiye-Azerbaijan-Turkmenistan summit on December 13.

He noted that this meeting is of utmost importance for transporting hydrocarbon from the Caspian Sea Basin to Europe.

"Europe will also support the relevant steps to be taken at the summit. The meeting plays a crucial role in meeting European demand for oil and natural gas. Hopefully, good decisions will be made in the last days of 2022," Yeniacun added.

On December 14, Turkmenistan's Avaza city will host the Türkiye-Azerbaijan-Turkmenistan summit. The meeting participants are supposed to discuss steps to further enhance cooperation among the three countries, primarily in trade, energy, and transport.